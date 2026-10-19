Subscribe
AboutShopFAQsLook inside

Men's Fitness

Men's Fitness is for anyone who wants to look good and feel great. From training tips to advice on mental wellbeing, nutrition know-how to the latest in fitness tech, MF is your ultimate guide to greater health and happiness.

Men’s Fitness is the magazine dedicated to helping you become fitter, healthier and happier.

Rather than wasting your time listening to the wrong advice, turn to Men’s Fitness for expert insight on how to build muscle, burn fat, beat stress and become the best version of you. 　

Each issue brings you original and in-depth features spanning the full spectrum of fitness and mental health. You’ll also find PT-approved workouts, from strength sessions to fat-blasting bodyweight circuits; expert advice on every aspect of resistance training; nutrition know-how to help you fuel your fitness and recover right; and exclusive interviews with the best in the business – from Hollywood stuntmen, to the kings of CrossFit.
　
Whether you’re a fitness fanatic looking for lung-busting workouts and unique insight into different disciplines, or you want to shake off an unhealthy lifestyle and kickstart your journey to fit, Men’s Fitness is the subscription for you.

Men’s Fitness is published monthly and has a cover price of £5.99. Subscribe now and save money on the retail price and get each issue delivered direct to your door.

 

Men's Fitness

This is a gift to start after Christmas

Annual Subscription
12 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£47.99
43% saving
£4.00 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
36 issues one off payment
£147.50
41% saving
£4.10 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
24 issues one off payment
£98.99
41% saving
£4.12 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
6 issues / billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£30.49
27% saving
£5.08 an issue (incl. postage)
12 Month Subscription
12 issues one off payment
£64.99
23% saving
£5.42 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£5.99 an issue
£5.99
View all single issues


Single Issues
Men's Fitness single issues
Merchandise
Men's Fitness products
Guides & Specials
Men's Fitness guides and specials
Books
Men's Fitness books

Merchandise

> View All
Men's Fitness Magazine Binder
From £13.99

Guides and Specials

> View All
Men's Fitness - Weeknight Workouts
From £6.50
Mens Fitness Guide - Best High Intensity Workout
From £6.50
Men's Fitness - Quick Fix Fat Loss
From £9.99
Men's Fitness - Get a Six Pack in 8 Weeks
From £6.50


Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



Look Inside