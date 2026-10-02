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The Farmers Mart

The Farmers Mart is a bi-monthly, tabloid-size, magazine that covers from Leicester up to and including the Scottish Borders.

Regular Features include; Farms, Cattle, Dairy, Arable, Pigs, Sheep, Machinery & Equipment, Young Farmers, Farm Buildings, Property, Industry News, Crops, Livestock, Breeding, Events and Contractors & Classified.

As well as these standard and special features there are always up to 10 features on specific farms and farming businesses, this is what makes The Farmers Mart different and a title that is kept and read.

The Farmers Mart is published every month and has a cover price of £3.99


The Farmers Mart

This is a gift to start after Christmas
3 Year Subscription
36 issues / one off payment
£158.10
27% saving
£4.39 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
24 issues / one off payment
£111.60
22% saving
£4.65 an issue (incl. postage)

Annual Subscription
12 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£60.00
17% saving
£5.00 an issue (incl. postage)
1 Year Subscription
12 issues / one off payment
£62.00
14% saving
£5.17 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£3.99 an issue
£3.99
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Single Issues
The Farmers Mart single issues
Merchandise
The Farmers Mart products
Guides & Specials
The Farmers Mart guides and specials
Books
The Farmers Mart books

Merchandise

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Guides and Specials

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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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