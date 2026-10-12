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Jaguar World

The world's best selling independent Jaguar magazine

Jaguar World takes the reader on a journey through the ages of the incredible Jaguar marque and discover the best roundup of Jaguar news from around the globe. Whether you’re a prospective buyer or existing owner, Jaguar World is an essential resource for all Jaguar enthusiasts looking to fuel their fascinations with an informative and entertaining read.


Jaguar World is published every month and has a cover price of £6.99

Jaguar World

This is a gift to start after Christmas

Annual Subscription
12 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£66.99
30% saving
£5.58 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
One off payment
£203.99
29% saving
£5.67 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
One off payment
£138.99
28% saving
£5.79 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
6 issues / billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments


£35.49
26% saving
£5.92 an issue (incl. postage)
12 Month Subscription
One off payment
£74.99
22% saving
£6.25 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£6.99 an issue
£6.99
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Single Issues
Jaguar World single issues
Merchandise
Jaguar World products
Guides & Specials
Jaguar World guides and specials
Books
Jaguar World books

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Jaguar World Back Issue
From £6.99
Jaguar World Magazine Binder
From £13.99

Guides and Specials

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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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