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The Country Smallholder

This exciting magazine covers all aspects of owning and maintaining a smallholding and features articles each month on everything from hobby farming to poultry upkeep and organic gardening, providing a wealth of practical information and advice.

The Country Smallholder will deliver a monthly dose of news, practical information, how-to guides and columns on hobby farming, organic gardening, and reviews. Readers can also look forward to a monthly 28-page feature on poultry, as well as additional veterinary advice, seasonal advice and extra articles on beekeeping. Our editor will also be producing a monthly 4-page special wherein all your burning smallholding questions are answered.


The Country Smallholder is published every month and has a cover price of £4.99

The Country Smallholder

This is a gift to start after Christmas

Annual Subscription
13 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£51.99
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£4.00 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
39 issues / one off payment
£157.63
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£4.04 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
26 issues / one off payment
£107.68
31% saving
£4.14 an issue (incl. postage)
12 Month Subscription
13 issues / one off payment
£57.99
26% saving
£4.46 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
Billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£27.49
24% saving
£4.58 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£4.99 an issue
£4.99
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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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