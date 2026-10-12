Created by those responsible for the UK’s most popular classic car publications – Classics World offers a wide perspective on the classic car hobby. From pre-war and vintage to up-and-coming modern classics, we aim to touch on all enthusiast bases.

We’re less concerned with multi-million-pound collector cars and the upper echelons of the classic car world; we believe old cars should be driven, worked on and enjoyed. Classics World is presented with a focus on buyer’s guides, road tests, restoration and maintenance, along with regular coverage of the more attainable end of the classic car market.

Classics World isn’t limited to articles and stories; the Classics World TV YouTube channel sees many of our contributors take to the road in a series of entertaining and informative videos. Meanwhile, the On Your Marques podcast takes a deeper dive into the histories of some of the all-time great car manufacturers.

Written and produced by seasoned automotive enthusiasts, Classics World is the ultimate destination for those who love driving, owning, fixing and buying classic cars.

is published every 4 weeks and has a cover price of £5.99