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Classics World

The ultimate destination for those who love driving, owning, fixing and buying classic cars

Created by those responsible for the UK’s most popular classic car publications  – Classics World offers a wide perspective on the classic car hobby. From pre-war and vintage to up-and-coming modern classics, we aim to touch on all enthusiast bases.

We’re less concerned with multi-million-pound collector cars and the upper echelons of the classic car world; we believe old cars should be driven, worked on and enjoyed. Classics World is presented with a focus on buyer’s guides, road tests, restoration and maintenance, along with regular coverage of the more attainable end of the classic car market.

Classics World isn’t limited to articles and stories; the Classics World TV YouTube channel sees many of our contributors take to the road in a series of entertaining and informative videos. Meanwhile, the On Your Marques podcast takes a deeper dive into the histories of some of the all-time great car manufacturers.

Written and produced by seasoned automotive enthusiasts, Classics World is the ultimate destination for those who love driving, owning, fixing and buying classic cars.


Classics World is published every 4 weeks and has a cover price of £5.99

Classics World

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Annual Subscription
13 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£62.49
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£4.81 an issue (incl. postage)
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39 issues / one off payment
£188.99
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£4.85 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
26 issues / one off payment
£128.99
29% saving
£4.96 an issue (incl. postage)
12 Month Subscription
13 issues / one off payment
£69.99
23% saving
£5.38 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
Billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£32.99
21% saving
£5.50 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£5.99 an issue
£5.99
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Classics World single issues
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Classics World products
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Classics World guides and specials
Books
Classics World books

Merchandise

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Classics World Magazine Binder
From £13.99
Classics Monthly magazine binder
From £13.99

Guides and Specials

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Classics World BEST BUYS 2025
From £9.99
Classics World Best Buys 2026
From £14.99
Future Classics BEST BUYS 2025
From £9.99
Corvette - The Ultimate Guide to the USA's Iconic Supercar
From £8.99


Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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