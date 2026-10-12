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Amateur Gardening

The go-to gardening guide for you

Since 1884, Amateur Gardening has been the definitive expert-led companion for keen gardeners from all walks of life. It is a family for gardening enthusiasts and everyone is welcome.

There is hope for a more resilient future for us all when people come together and our experts provide practical advice, ideas, hope and inspiration rooted in trusted insights and a dedication to a greener future for all, together. We're here for you.

Amateur Gardening

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