Subscribe
AboutShopFAQsLook inside

CARPology

The UK's biggest-selling carp fishing magazine

CARPology is the world's largest carp fishing publishing brand. And the only magazine on planet earth where you'll find Hearn, Fareham, Scott and co. all perfectly bound together each month.

Every month you'll get a dose of carp-fishing inspiration from the best writers, with the most in-depth interviews, and news and reviews on all the latest gear.

CARPology

This is a gift to start after Christmas

Annual Subscription
13 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments


£61.99
32% saving
£4.77 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
39 issues / one off payment
£188.99
31% saving
£4.85 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
26 issues / one off payment
£128.99
29% saving
£4.96 an issue (incl. postage)
1 Year Subscription
13 issues / one off payment
£69.99
23% saving
£5.38 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
6 issues / billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments 

£32.99
21% saving
£5.50 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£5.99 an issue
£5.99
View all single issues


Single Issues
CARPology single issues
Merchandise
CARPology products
Guides & Specials
CARPology guides and specials
Books
CARPology books

Merchandise

> View All
'Just When You Thought It Was Safe...' Mug
From £7.99
CARPology 'Harpoon' Sweatshirt
From £29.99
CARPology Chunky Beanie
From £6.99
CARPology 'Don't Gamble' T-Shirt
From £14.99

Guides and Specials

> View All
The Ultimate Rig Guide
From £7.99
The Ultimate Guide to Carp Fishing
From £9.99
CARP - The Ultimate Guide to getting more from your Carp Fishing Bookazine
From £9.99


Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



Look Inside