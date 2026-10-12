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Cage and Aviary Birds

Cage &amp; Aviary Birds is the world's only weekly newspaper for birdkeepers. Written by bird experts for bird fans, it is packed with news, advice and comment from the avicultural scene. An essential resource for members of bird clubs and societies.

Cage & Aviary Birds is written by bird experts for bird fanciers and is packed with club, show and bird related news, advice, birds for sale and comment.

Established in 1902, Cage & Aviary Birds provides a wealth of practical advice and tips from the top names in the bird world, plus opinion, controversy, species and hobbyist profiles and nostalgia.

Guarantee your copy with a subscription to Cage & Aviary Birds and get each issue delivered directly to your door, whilst saving money on the shop price.

Cage & Aviary Birds is published every week with a cover price of £2.60.


 

Cage and Aviary Birds

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Merchandise

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Art Print #57 - Budgerigars
From £9.49
Art Print #25 - Well-Matched Pairs
From £9.49
Art Print #64 - Desirable Aliens
From £9.49
Art Print #47 - Members of the Parrot Family
From £9.49

Guides and Specials

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Illustrated Wildlife of Britain - Issue 4
From £4.99
Illustrated Wildlife of Britain - Issue 1
From £4.99
Illustrated Wildlife of Britain - Issue 2
From £4.99
Illustrated Wildlife of Britain - Issue 6
From £4.99


Frequently Asked Questions

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