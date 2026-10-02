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Agricultural Trader

Agricultural Trader is the UKs market leading trade publication in the UK and Ireland

For farmers and agricultural professionals, Agricultural Trader is published monthly and has been serving the agricultural community for 40 years. Each issue includes farm machinery, equipment, buildings, supplies, management and finance.

Subscribe today to receive every issue delivered directly to your door, ensuring you never miss the latest machinery listings, business insights, practical solutions and agricultural opportunities.

Agricultural Trader is published every 4 weeks and has a cover price of £2.99

Agricultural Trader

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3 Year Subscription
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£2.75 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
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£75.60
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£2.91 an issue (incl. postage)
Annual Subscription
13 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit or debit card payments
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£3.08 an issue (incl. postage)
12 Month Subscription
13 issues / one off payment
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19% saving
£3.23 an issue (incl. postage)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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