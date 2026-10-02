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Vineyard

Vineyard Magazine is the only monthly publication dedicated to growing grapes and making wine in Great Britain.

Vineyard magazine is the only monthly publication dedicated to growing grapes and wine making in Great Britain.  It is the best place to keep updated with what is happening in this exciting growth industry.

Subscribe today and get each issue delivered direct to your door.

Vineyard is published every month and has a cover price of £5.99


Vineyard

This is a gift to start after Christmas
3 Year Subscription
36 issues / one off payment
£158.10
32% saving
£4.39 an issue (incl. postage)

2 Year Subscription
24 issues / one off payment
£111.60
28% saving
£4.65 an issue (incl. postage)

Annual Subscription
12 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments
£60.00
23% saving
£5.00 an issue (incl. postage)
12 Month Subscription
12 issues / one off payment
£62.00
20% saving
£5.17 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£5.99 an issue
£5.99
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Single Issues
Vineyard single issues
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Vineyard products
Guides & Specials
Vineyard guides and specials
Books
Vineyard books

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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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