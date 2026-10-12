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Classic Ford

Classic Ford magazine is the UK's best-selling magazine about pre-1990 Fords.

As the world’s biggest and best-selling classic Ford magazine, Classic Ford is committed to inspiring and educating the most passionate and active enthusiasts.

Offering its audience the perfect mix of top-quality Ford feature cars from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s whether standard or modified, if it’s a retro Ford it can be found here.  Each edition actively encourages and inspires readers to take on a wide range of tuning and restoration projects. Classic Ford is the first for in-depth technical articles, hands-on features, product news, events, reviews, and buying guides and has a strong readers’ classifieds section.

Classic Ford is published every four weeks (13 times a year) and has a cover price of £5.99. Subscribe now and save money on the retail price and get each issue delivered direct to your door.

Classic Ford

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Annual Subscription
13 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£61.99
32% saving
£4.77 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
39 issues / one off payment
£188.99
31% saving
£4.85 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
26 issues / one off payment
£128.99
29% saving
£4.96 an issue (incl. postage)
1 Year Subscription
13 issues / one off payment
£69.99
23% saving
£5.38 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
6 issues / billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£32.99
21% saving
£5.50 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£5.99 an issue
£5.99
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Single Issues
Classic Ford single issues
Merchandise
Classic Ford products
Guides & Specials
Classic Ford guides and specials
Books
Classic Ford books

Merchandise

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Ford Escort T-Shirt - MK1
From £25.00
Ford T-Shirt
From £0.00
Ford Capri T-Shirt
From £25.00
Ford Focus T-Shirt
From £25.00

Guides and Specials

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RS Bookazine
From £6.99


Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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