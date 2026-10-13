The original and best – the world’s biggest-selling monthly Porsche magazine.

First published in 1990, 911 & Porsche World has forged an enviable reputation as the world’s first and best-selling independent monthly Porsche publication. It’s written by a team of respected writers and photographers, and delivers the most comprehensive coverage of all models in Porsche’s illustrious history.

From the iconic 356 to every generation of 911, from Porsche’s transaxle family of cars to the Boxster, Cayman, Cayenne, Macan and Panamera, 911 & Porsche World has it covered. Packed with star cars, practical guides to owning and maintaining your precious Porsche, exclusive interviews with Porsche professionals, exciting news coverage, project cars, buying guides, reader stories, motorsport reports and much more, 911 & Porsche World is essential reading for any Porsche owner or enthusiast.

Guarantee your copy of the magazine each month by subscribing and get each issue delivered direct to your door at a cost much lower than you’ll find on the newsstand. 911 & Porsche World is published monthly with a cover price of £6.99.

