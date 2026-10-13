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911 & Porsche World

The original and best - the world's biggest-selling monthly Porsche magazine

The original and best – the world’s biggest-selling monthly Porsche magazine.

First published in 1990, 911 & Porsche World has forged an enviable reputation as the world’s first and best-selling independent monthly Porsche publication. It’s written by a team of respected writers and photographers, and delivers the most comprehensive coverage of all models in Porsche’s illustrious history.

From the iconic 356 to every generation of 911, from Porsche’s transaxle family of cars to the Boxster, Cayman, Cayenne, Macan and Panamera, 911 & Porsche World has it covered. Packed with star cars, practical guides to owning and maintaining your precious Porsche, exclusive interviews with Porsche professionals, exciting news coverage, project cars, buying guides, reader stories, motorsport reports and much more, 911 & Porsche World is essential reading for any Porsche owner or enthusiast.

Guarantee your copy of the magazine each month by subscribing and get each issue delivered direct to your door at a cost much lower than you’ll find on the newsstand. 911 & Porsche World is published monthly with a cover price of £6.99.

911 & Porsche World

This is a gift to start after Christmas

Annual Subscription
12 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments


£66.99
30% saving
£5.58 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
36 issues / one off payment
£203.49
29% saving
£5.65 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
24 issues / one off payment
£139.49
27% saving
£5.81 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription

6 issues / billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£35.49
26% saving
£5.92 an issue (incl. postage)
1 Year Subscription
12 issues / one off payment
£75.49
21% saving
£6.29 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£6.99 an issue
£6.99
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Single Issues
911 & Porsche World single issues
Merchandise
911 & Porsche World products
Guides & Specials
911 & Porsche World guides and specials
Books
911 & Porsche World books

Merchandise

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911 & Porsche World Magazine Binder
From £13.99

Guides and Specials

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Porsche Ultimate 911 Icons - GT3
From £14.99


Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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