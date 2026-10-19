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Fishing News

The Voice of the Industry Since 1913

Fishing News is the market leading weekly newspaper for fishermen around the UK and Ireland. It’s unrivalled coverage of the real issues affecting the fishing community plus its features and reviews make it a must read for anyone interested in the commercial aspects of fishing, boats and fishing history.

You’ll find in-depth reviews of new vessel launches, fascinating journeys into fishing history and heritage, inside information on the latest boats bought, sold and retired, exclusive interviews with key figures in the industry, and unrivalled analysis of fisheries politics and policies – plus of course all the latest fishing news from around the UK and Ireland. 

Fishing News is published every week and has a cover price of £3.50


Fishing News

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Annual Subscription
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£139.99
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£2.80 an issue (incl. postage)
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£2.80 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
One off payment
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£2.87 an issue (incl. postage)
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£294.49
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£2.94 an issue (incl. postage)
12 Month Subscription
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£156.99
30% saving
£3.14 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

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Fishing News Beanie Hat
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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.