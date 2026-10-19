Fishing News is the market leading weekly newspaper for fishermen around the UK and Ireland. It’s unrivalled coverage of the real issues affecting the fishing community plus its features and reviews make it a must read for anyone interested in the commercial aspects of fishing, boats and fishing history.

You’ll find in-depth reviews of new vessel launches, fascinating journeys into fishing history and heritage, inside information on the latest boats bought, sold and retired, exclusive interviews with key figures in the industry, and unrivalled analysis of fisheries politics and policies – plus of course all the latest fishing news from around the UK and Ireland.