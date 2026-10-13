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MiniWorld

MiniWorld magazine is the original and best-selling magazine for the Mini.

MiniWorld is jam-packed with amazing Minis, from beautiful restorations to stunning modified examples. Each issue delivers exclusive news, club information, technical and historical features plus event reviews. There is also a classified section that can get you on the road to enjoying the brilliant Mini scene.


MiniWorld is published every month and has a cover price of £5.99

 

MiniWorld

This is a gift to start after Christmas

Annual Subscription
12 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments 

£57.49
31% saving
£4.79 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
One off payment
£181.64
28% saving
£5.05 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
6 issues / billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£30.49
27% saving
£5.08 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
One off payment
£124.09
26% saving
£5.17 an issue (incl. postage)
12 Month Subscription
One off payment
£63.54
24% saving
£5.30 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£5.99 an issue
£5.99
View all single issues


Single Issues
MiniWorld single issues
Merchandise
MiniWorld products
Guides & Specials
MiniWorld guides and specials
Books
MiniWorld books

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MiniWorld 30th Anniversary T Shirt
From £14.99
MiniWorld magazine binder
From £13.99

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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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