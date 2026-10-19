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Psychologies

Psychologies, the UK's No.1 emotional wellbeing magazine, provides every woman with inspiration and advice to lower her stress and anxiety and boost her resilience and happiness.

Psychologies’ mission is to provide every woman with inspiration and advice to support her to improve her emotional wellbeing. We aim to help her boost her happiness and resilience and lower her stress and anxiety. We do that by providing simple, achievable steps to make small changes that can add up to a real difference.

Embracing the four pillars of our life, from mind and body to heart and soul, psychologies engages with the world around us as well as the world within to help our audience discover inspiring ways to make every day better and create a life they love.

The four pillars of our life:
MIND – Boost your happiness and ways to overcome problems, looking at psychology, philosophy, confidence, anxiety, stress, therapy and more
● HEART - Make the most of all of your loving relationships – with your partner, kids, parents, other family and friends
● BODY – Your physical reality: gentle activity (walking, running, swimming, cycling, yoga), sleep, nutrition, natural beauty, meditation and more
● SOUL – The things that make your soul sing: creativity; nature; finding your purpose (including your work); travel and spirituality

When you subscribe, you automatically become a member of the ‘Psychologies’ Subscriber Club and receive the following exclusive benefits:

  • Opportunities to talk the experts
  • Access to our subscriber-only Facebook group
  • Special subscriber only weekly e-newsletter*
  • Discounts on Psychologies products
  • Free delivery to your door in 100% plastic-free packaging

PLUS! You will receive inspiration and advice in every issue to create a life you love.

Psychologies

This is a gift to start after Christmas

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Psychologies Magazine Binder
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Psychologies Journal
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Improve Your Life #1 - Create the career you want
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Improve Your Life #6 - Find Your Calm
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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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