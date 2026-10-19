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Sea Angler

The best-selling sea fishing magazine in the UK. Covering the seas around Britain and all the fish that inhabit them.

Sea Angler magazine is essential reading for the true followers of the beautiful art, covering deep sea boat action through to shore fishing. Sea Angler brings together the complete package providing reviews of the latest tackle and exclusive offers for the world's best brands, as well as engaging the biggest names in the sport to provide you with their tips and tricks to catch the best fish!

Covering the seas around Britain and all the fish that inhabit them, Sea Angler is the best-selling sea fishing magazine in the UK. Whether it is baits, rigs, rods, marks, tackle or other equipment you are interested in, you’ll stay abreast of saltwater fishing with Sea Angler magazine subscription.

Sea Angler is published 13 times a year, every four weeks, and has a cover price of £4.99.

Sea Angler

This is a gift to start after Christmas
Annual Subscription
13 issues billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments
£51.99
33% saving
£4.00 an issue (incl. postage)

3 Year Subscription
39 issues / one off payment

£157.99
32% saving
£4.05 an issue (incl. postage)

2 Year Subscription
26 issues / one off payment

£107.49
31% saving
£4.13 an issue (incl. postage)

12 Month Subscription
13 issues / one off payment

£57.99
26% saving
£4.46 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
Billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£27.49
24% saving
£4.58 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£4.99 an issue
£4.99
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Single Issues
Sea Angler single issues
Merchandise
Sea Angler products
Guides & Specials
Sea Angler guides and specials
Books
Sea Angler books

Merchandise

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Sea Angler Calendar 2025
From £9.99
Icon Windstopper Neck Warmer
From £4.99
Sea Angler Magazine Grey Beanie Hat
From £11.99
Vass Heavy Rib Beanie - Black
From £9.99

Guides and Specials

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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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