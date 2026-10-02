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Professional Recovery

The market leading independent magazine for the vehicle recovery industry in the UK

Professional Recovery Magazine is the market leading independent magazine for the vehicle recovery industry in the UK.

Published 18 times a year it is ahead of its field in informing readers of the latest legislations, news and features from the recovery industry.

Professional Recovery has built an undeniable reputation for highlighting the issues around vehicle recovery in the UK and bringing its readers information on the latest technology in trucks and equipment.

The editorial team cover many thousands of miles each year interviewing industry leaders and bringing their views to its readers. Issues surrounding driver’s hours legislation and statutory charges have been investigated and the team continue to reflect the concerns of the industry.

Professional Recovery is published 18 issues a year and has a cover price of £5.00

Professional Recovery

This is a gift to start after Christmas
Annual Subscription
18 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments
£71.99
33% saving
£4.00 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
54 issues / one off payment
£218.49
33% saving
£4.05 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
36 issues / one off payment
£149.49
31% saving
£4.15 an issue (incl. postage)
6-monthly Subscription
9 issues / billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments
£37.99
30% saving
£4.22 an issue (incl. postage)
1 Year Subscription
18 issues / one off payment
£80.99
25% saving
£4.50 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£5.00 an issue
£5.00
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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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