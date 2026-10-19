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Coast

Coast magazine is the only publication to exclusively cover the coastline of the British Isles.

Explore our wonderful shoreline with coast - the only magazine that exclusively covers the coastline of the British Isles.

Discover secret beaches and hidden coves, the best restaurants with a sea view, fresh ideas for fantastic staycations and learn more about the fascinating culture and history that surrounds us. From stunning seascapes to foodie trails and wildlife encounters - coast provides an immersive travel experience.

Thinking of moving to the seaside? Not only do we feature the top coastal properties for sale every month, but you can learn about up and coming locations and the top tips for on making the most of a coastal life. Every issue is bursting with inspiration.

Guarantee your copy every month with a subscription to coast and get each issue delivered directly to your door, whilst saving money on the shop price. Subscriber copies are sent out in plastic-free, recyclable, biodegradable, carbon-balanced paper envelopes.

coast is published every month with a cover price of £5.99.

Coast

This is a gift to start after Christmas

Annual Subscription

12 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£57.49
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£4.79 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
36 issues / one off payment
£174.99
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£4.86 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
24 issues / one off payment
£119.49
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£4.98 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
6 issues / billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments


£30.49
27% saving
£5.08 an issue (incl. postage)
12 Month Subscription
12 issues / one off payment
£64.99
23% saving
£5.42 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£5.99 an issue
£5.99
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Life is Better by the Sea Tote Bag
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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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