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Profi international

The definitive, independent guide to buying and operating modern farm machinery including the unique DLG tractor tests. Enjoy free access to our 3,500+ test archive plus digital copies of both Farm Machinery and Agricultural Trader magazines, FREE every month.

Written for farmers and contractors by a dedicated team of professional journalists,profi delivers the hard business information today's tough farming environment demands. 

profi international is published every 4 weeks and has a cover price of £5.50

Profi international

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Merchandise

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Profi Black Beanie Hat
From £9.95
Profi Est. 89 Embroidered Logo T-Shirt
From £21.99
Future Farmer Children's T-Shirt
From £21.99
Profi Est. 89 Embroidered Logo Hoodie
From £27.99

Guides and Specials

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John Deere - The Modern Era
From £9.99


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