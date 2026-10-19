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Top Sante

Good health starts here.

 Top Santé is packed with realistic, life-enhancing tips on everything from health and fitness to food and beauty. 

With a balanced diet, effective exercise and a positive mind-set you can stay younger for longer – inside and out. Subscribe for expert advice and support, every four weeks. 

Great reasons to subscribe:

·        Receive every issue delivered to your door with free UK delivery 

·        Save money on the shop price

·        Never miss an issue

Top Santé is published 13 times a year and has a cover price of £5.50

Top Sante

This is a gift to start after Christmas

Annual Subscription
13 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments


£56.99
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£4.38 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
39 issues / one off payment
£173.49
32% saving
£4.45 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
26 issues / one off payment
£118.49
30% saving
£4.56 an issue (incl. postage)
12 Month Subscription
13 issues / one off payment
£64.49
24% saving
£4.96 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
Billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£30.49
22% saving
£5.08 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

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Single Issues
Top Sante single issues
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Top Sante products
Guides & Specials
Top Sante guides and specials
Books
Top Sante books

Merchandise

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1 Entry £50 plus VAT
From £60.00
Top Santé Awards - 3 Entries
From £162.00
Top Santé Awards - 9 Entries
From £432.00
Top Santé Awards - 12 Entries
From £504.00

Guides and Specials

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Improve Your Life #3 - Create a New You
From £6.99
Improve Your Life #16 - Tackle Type 2 Diabetes
From £4.99
Improve Your Life - Sleep your way to a Healthier Life
From £6.99
Improve Your Life #5 - Future Proof Your Health
From £6.99


Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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