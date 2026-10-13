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220 Triathlon

220 Triathlon magazine is the first step towards reaching your goal, whether it's your first triathlon, you're chasing that elusive PB or you're taking on the elite. Whatever your level, gaining that extra ounce of performance over water, road and track is what this magazine is all about.

With a subscription, you have the experts on hand to encourage and guide you.

220 Triathlon is published every month and has a cover price of £6.50

220 Triathlon

This is a gift to start after Christmas

Annual Subscription

12 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£62.49
31% saving
£5.21 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
36 issues / one off payment
£189.49
30% saving
£5.26 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
24 issues / one off payment
£129.49
28% saving
£5.40 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
6 issues / billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£32.99
27% saving
£5.50 an issue (incl. postage)
12 Month Subscription
12 issues / one off payment
£69.99
22% saving
£5.83 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£6.50 an issue
£6.50
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Single Issues
220 Triathlon single issues
Merchandise
220 Triathlon products
Guides & Specials
220 Triathlon guides and specials
Books
220 Triathlon books

Merchandise

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Guides and Specials

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220 Triathlon - The Ultimate Triathlon Training Manual
From £9.99
The Ultimate Guide to Open-Water Swimming
From £9.99


Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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