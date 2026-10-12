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Car Mechanics

The UK's only magazine with essential advice on maintaining and repairing popular makes and models of car

Car Mechanics is the UK's only magazine with essential advice on maintaining and repairing popular makes and models of car. If you fancy yourself as a home mechanic, then this is an invaluable motoring resource that appeals to both the DIY car enthusiast and the more experienced motor trade professional.

Car Mechanics is published every month and has a cover price of £4.99.

Car Mechanics

This is a gift to start after Christmas

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13 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

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36 issues / one off payment
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£4.36 an issue (incl. postage)
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£4.50 an issue (incl. postage)
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24 issues / one off payment
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£4.50 an issue (incl. postage)
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6 issues / billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments
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£4.67 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

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Single Issues
Car Mechanics single issues
Merchandise
Car Mechanics products
Guides & Specials
Car Mechanics guides and specials
Books
Car Mechanics books

Merchandise

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Car Mechanics Binder
From £13.99

Guides and Specials

> View All
Ultimate Guide to Restoration
From £6.99


Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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