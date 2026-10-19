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MATCH!

No.1 for football - MATCH is the perfect magazine for aspiring young footballers!

In MATCH! you'll find unrivalled and unique coverage of the Premier League, Champions League, EFL and European football. Since 1979, MATCH! has been the perfect fix for every footy fan. The magazine is packed with big stars, cool stats, transfer gossip, LOL banter, FIFA tips, skills advice, new boots, previews, posters, gifts and much more. Plus, we've got it covered off the pitch too, following footballers’ latest social media activity, fashion trends and gaming news.

MATCH! is published every other week and has a cover price of £4.99.



MATCH!

This is a gift to start after Christmas

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13 issues / billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£48.99
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£3.77 an issue (incl. postage)

Annual Subscription 
26 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£103.99
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£4.00 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
78 issues one off payment
£314.99
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£4.04 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
52 issues one off payment
£214.99
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£4.13 an issue (incl. postage)
12 Month Subscription
26 issues one off payment
£116.99
25% saving
£4.50 an issue (incl. postage)

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One issue

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MATCH! single issues
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MATCH! guides and specials
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Guides and Specials

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Football Skills 2027 - From the creators of MATCH! magazine
From £9.99


Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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