Amateur Photographer is the oldest continually published photography magazine in the world, and there’s a good reason we’ve been appearing since 1884 – AP has everything you need to help you take better pictures and choose the perfect camera, lens or smartphone. We are part of the very DNA of photography in the UK and continue to be an essential read for all serious photographers.

Each issue includes interviews and columns from many of the world’s leading photographers and practical technique to inspire and enthuse the devoted readership, to whom taking photos is far more than just a hobby. Essential reading for those interested in buying photographic equipment or wanting advice about improving their picture taking.

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