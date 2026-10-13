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Amateur Photographer

The bible for both amateur and professional photo-enthusiasts around the world

Amateur Photographer is the oldest continually published photography magazine in the world, and there’s a good reason we’ve been appearing since 1884 – AP has everything you need to help you take better pictures and choose the perfect camera, lens or smartphone. We are part of the very DNA of photography in the UK and continue to be an essential read for all serious photographers.

Each issue includes interviews and columns from many of the world’s leading photographers and practical technique to inspire and enthuse the devoted readership, to whom taking photos is far more than just a hobby. Essential reading for those interested in buying photographic equipment or wanting advice about improving their picture taking.

Subscribe now and save money on the retail price and get each issue delivered direct to your door.

Amateur Photographer is published every 2 weeks and has a cover price of £5.99

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Merchandise

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Amateur Photographer Classic Printed Logo Hoodie
From £44.99
Amateur Photographer Classic Embroidered Logo Baseball Cap
From £17.99
Amateur Photographer Anniversary Printed Logo Hoodie
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Amateur Photographer Classic Printed Logo T-Shirt
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Guides and Specials

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Amateur Photographer - Ultimate Guide to Portrait Photography
From £9.99
Amateur Photographer - Ultimate Guide to Advanced Camera Skills
From £9.99
Amateur Photographer: The Ultimate Guide to Nature Photography
From £9.99
Amateur Photographer - Ultimate Guide to Landscape Photography
From £9.99


Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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