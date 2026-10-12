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Crop Production Magazine

For farmers and their agronomists

Subscribe to Crop Production Magazine today and you’ll guarantee every issue of the leading specialist journal for UK arable farmers delivered straight to your door.

Crop Production Magazine provides all the insider insight and analysis on all the technical issues affecting farmers today. In-depth analysis and features inspire, stimulate and inform through editorial that’s interesting and enjoyable to read. The best and most experienced agricultural technical and machinery journalists write for CPM, and many of them have received British Guild of Agricultural Journalist awards for the articles they’ve written that have appeared in the magazine.

Crop Production Magazine is published every month and has a cover price of £10.00

Crop Production Magazine

This is a gift to start after Christmas
3 Year Subscription
30 issues / one off payment
£183.60
44% saving
£6.12 an issue (incl. postage)
Annual Subscription
10 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments
£64.00
42% saving
£6.40 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
20 issues / one off payment
£129.60
41% saving
£6.48 an issue (incl. postage)
12 Month Subscription
10 issues / one off payment
£72.00
35% saving
£7.20 an issue (incl. postage)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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