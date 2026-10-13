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VolksWorld

Britain's best-selling magazine dedicated to the whole air-cooled VW scene.

Read VolksWorld magazine, Britain's best-selling magazine dedicated to the whole air-cooled VW scene and you find all the information you need to become a VW expert.

Every issue keeps you in the loop with all the goings-on in the VW world, with reports on the latest Volkswagen car shows and other news from the VW scene. You'll get advice on purchasing and maintaining your VW in the 'Practical VolksWorld' section, which includes Q&As and 'How to' guides.

Immerse yourself in the VW community with the regular 'Readers' Rides' features, where proud VW owners can show off their motors, and can write in with any questions or suggestions that they may have.

A subscription to VolksWorld magazine is a must buy for all fans of air-cooled Volks Wagons and particularly the legendary Beetle. VolksWorld takes pride in going to extraordinary lengths to bring its readers the most outstanding and fascinating features which cannot be found anywhere else.

VolksWorld magazine is a major part of the VW scene, be sure to be a part of it by investing in a subscription. It covers the very best vehicles worldwide from full blown modified cars through to the original, providing inspiration entertainment and scene-defining information to its readers. VolksWorld magazine also reaches into exhibitions with the annual VolksWorld Show – the largest indoor VW event in Europe.

VolksWorld is published every four weeks and has a cover price of £4.99.

Subscribe now to save money and have each publication delivered direct to your door.

VolksWorld

This is a gift to start after Christmas

Annual Subscription
13 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£57.49
31% saving
£4.79 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
36 issues / one off payment
£181.64
28% saving
£5.05 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
6 issues / billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£30.49
27% saving
£5.08 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
24 issues / one off payment
£124.09
26% saving
£5.17 an issue (incl. postage)
12 Month Subscription
12 issues / one off payment
£63.54
24% saving
£5.30 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£5.99 an issue
£5.99
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Single Issues
VolksWorld single issues
Merchandise
VolksWorld products
Guides & Specials
VolksWorld guides and specials
Books
VolksWorld books

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VolksWorld Magazine Binder
From £13.99
VolksWorld Travel Mug
From £12.00

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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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