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Your Horse

The market leading monthly magazine for horse owners, offering superb advice and features on how to care for your horse, how to improve your riding, and comprehensive gear and product reviews.

Your Horse magazine inspires its readers to enjoy every single second in the saddle.

Written by a team of expert equestrian enthusiasts who understand the day-to-day challenges and rewards of horse riding and ownership, Your Horse magazine is a great source of advice that will help you:

Improve Your Riding Skills
With inspiration from the best riders and trainers in the world, we will help you improve your riding, whatever your level or ambition.

Horse Care Advice
Expert tips and advice on all aspects of horse care, including common worries solved and modern day care and medical techniques explored and explained.

Buying Advice
Our trustworthy advice will help you spend your money with confidence on the best products for you and your horse.

Adventure...
Join us as we meet riders and owners around Britain and beyond, revealing exclusive stories and adventures in the process!

Your Horse is published 13 times a year, every four weeks, and has a cover price of £4.75.

Your Horse

This is a gift to start after Christmas

Annual Subscription
13 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£49.49
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£3.81 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
39 issues / one off payment
£149.99
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£3.85 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
26 issues / one off payment
£102.49
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£3.94 an issue (incl. postage)
12 Month Subscription
13 issues / one off payment
£55.49
26% saving
£4.27 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
Billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£25.99
25% saving
£4.33 an issue (incl. postage)

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One issue

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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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