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Platinum

Ready to spice up your life? Be inspired by women just like you and celebrate your style, beauty and health with Platinum magazine. Platinum is an essential read for women who are in the prime of their lives and who are interested in having the time of their lives!

Each monthly issue offers the perfect mood booster with uplifting articles, inspirational style guides, motivational health and fitness advice and so much more – helping you live your happiest and boldest life yet.

Explore the latest from the world of wellbeing and start having the time of your life with a subscription to Platinum magazine. Get each monthly issue delivered directly to your door.

Platinum

This is a gift to start after Christmas

Annual Subscription
13 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£52.49
38% saving
£4.04 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
39 issues / one off payment
£173.99
31% saving
£4.46 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
26 issues / one off payment
£118.49
30% saving
£4.56 an issue (incl. postage)
12 Month Subscription
13 issues / one off payment
£63.99
24% saving
£4.92 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
6 issues / billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£30.49
22% saving
£5.08 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£5.50 an issue
£5.50
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Single Issues
Platinum single issues
Merchandise
Platinum products
Guides & Specials
Platinum guides and specials
Books
Platinum books

Merchandise

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Guides and Specials

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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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