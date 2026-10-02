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Alpaca Magazine

The British Alpaca Society Magazine

Alpaca is the magazine produced by the British Alpaca Society, to share knowledge and expertise on all aspects and issues relating to the welfare, breeding and development of these animals in the UK. 

Alpaca Magazine

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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.