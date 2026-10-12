Canal Boat

Written by boaters for boaters, every issue is packed with boating holidays, safety on the water, boat maintenance, boat tests, marinas, cruise guides, shows/events, living on a boat and all the latest waterways.

Every month has in-depth cruising inspiration with detailed cruise guides, hidden routes, historic navigations and seasonal ideas for your next journey afloat or on foot. Plus every issue includes a pull-out and keep cruising guide as a practical companion on your own. You'll find clear accessible features on maintenance, safety, systems and waterways infrastructure, helping you understand your boat and the network better. Alongside stories from life on the cut with personal journeys, heritage features, lost waterways, working boats and the people keeping canal life alive today.

Why should you subscribe...

A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It is quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online, or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal underway or extend your current package.