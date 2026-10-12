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Canal Boat

Canal Boat is Britain's best inland waterways magazine

Written by boaters for boaters, every issue is packed with boating holidays, safety on the water, boat maintenance, boat tests, marinas, cruise guides, shows/events, living on a boat and all the latest waterways. 

Every month has in-depth cruising inspiration with detailed cruise guides, hidden routes, historic navigations and seasonal ideas for your next journey afloat or on foot. Plus every issue includes a pull-out and keep cruising guide as a practical companion on your own. You'll find clear accessible features on maintenance, safety, systems and waterways infrastructure, helping you understand your boat and the network better. Alongside stories from life on the cut with personal journeys, heritage features, lost waterways, working boats and the people keeping canal life alive today. 

Why should you subscribe...

A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It is quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online, or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal underway or extend your current package. 

Canal Boat

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Merchandise

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Canal Boat Back Issue
From £4.99
Canal Boat Back Issue Digital
From £3.99

Guides and Specials

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Waterways Guide - Severn, Avon & Birmingham
From £8.49
Waterways Guide Norfolk Broads
From £4.99
Waterways Guide 2 - Severn, Avon & Birmingham
From £8.49
Waterways Guide Norfolk Broads
From £4.99


Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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