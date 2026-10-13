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Tractor & Machinery

The world's best-selling tractor magazine

Tractor & Machinery is the world’s best-selling tractor magazine. Onsale every four weeks, this 180-page publication covers tractors from the 1940s through to the 1990s, reflecting an era of tremendous change in agricultural machinery. From the post-war austerity days when tractors started to become more common on our land through to the 1990s when new technology transformed farming forever, Tractor & Machinery has exclusive owner’s stories, historical profiles, restoration stories, practical advice plus the latest news and sales results from the world of tractors.

Each issue of Tractor & Machinery covers the most popular makes and models, such as Massey Ferguson, Ford, New Holland, International, John Deere and many more. In addition, however, the magazine also covers some of the quirkier tractors and implements around. For those with a hands-on knowledge, there’s a dedicated Workshop section with essential practical advice, hints and tips. Furthermore, there’s a Farm & Horticultural section looking at smaller machinery and implements.

Tractor & Machinery is the only magazine to offer this huge variety of content and since its launch in 1994 Tractor & Machinery has gone from strength to strength and is now the world’s best-selling tractor magazine with fans the world over The publication is renowned for producing the most authoritative, in-depth and interesting features each month including exclusive owner’s stories, historical profiles, restoration stories, practical advice and more.

Tractor & Machinery is published 13 times a year (every four weeks) and has a cover price of £4.60. Subscribe now and save money on the retail price and get each issue delivered direct to your door.

Tractor & Machinery

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Annual Subscription
13 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£47.99
34% saving
£3.69 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
39 issues / one off payment
£145.49
33% saving
£3.73 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
26 issues / one off payment
£98.49
32% saving
£3.79 an issue (incl. postage)
1 Year Subscription
13 issues / one off payment
£53.99
26% saving
£4.15 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
Billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£25.49
24% saving
£4.25 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£4.60 an issue
£4.60
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Single Issues
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Merchandise

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Tractor and Machinery magazine binder
From £13.99
Tractor & Machinery 2027 Calendar
From £9.99
Tractor & Machinery Polo Shirt
From £25.00
Tractor & Machinery Baseball Cap
From £12.99

Guides and Specials

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Allis B Restoration
From £9.95
Greatest Tractors - International Harvester
From £9.99
Greatest Tractors Revolutionary Tractor Heroes
From £9.99


Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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