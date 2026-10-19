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World Soccer

The unrivalled authority on the game of soccer around the world

World Soccer has been an institution of football journalism for over 60 years, building a reputation as the "bible" of the global game. It covers all corners of the globe, providing coverage on stories that other publications fear to tread. With hard-hitting opinions on football’s burning issues; global correspondents providing in-depth features and analysis on stories through the lens of those close to the scene; Talent Scout revealing tomorrow’s stars today; and essential previews of the World Cup and European Championship, World Soccer’s insightful writing reaches to the heart of the triumphs, scandals and controversies that constantly emerge in the greatest international sport of them all.



World Soccer is published 13 times a year (every four weeks) and has a cover price of £5.99. Subscribe now and save money on the retail price and get each issue delivered direct to your door.

World Soccer

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Annual Subscription 

13 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

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£4.81 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
39 issues / one off payment
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£4.85 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
26 issues / one off payment
£128.99
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£4.96 an issue (incl. postage)
12 Month Subscription
13 issues / one off payment
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£5.38 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
Billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payment

£32.99
21% saving
£5.50 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

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Single Issues
World Soccer single issues
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World Soccer products
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World Soccer guides and specials
Books
World Soccer books

Merchandise

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World Soccer Magazine T-Shirt - Mexico '86
From £15.00
World Soccer Magazine Binder
From £13.99
World Soccer Magazine T-Shirt - Spain '82
From £15.00
World Soccer Magazine T-Shirt - Italia '90
From £15.00

Guides and Specials

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Making of Messi
From £9.99
The Official World Soccer Annual 2027
From £9.99
101 Greatest Soccer Rivalries
From £9.99


Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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