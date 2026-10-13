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Ships Monthly

Ships Monthly magazine is the world's number one shipping magazine.

Ships Monthly is the world’s number one shipping magazine and Britain’s best-selling monthly magazine for ship lovers.

Read by seafarers and enthusiasts all over the world, it contains a unique mix of shipping and maritime news, broken down by ship type, with sections focussing on ferries, cruise ships, warships, preserved vessels, tugs, tankers and cargo ships. 

The features, written by experts in their field, cover ships old and new, historic shipping companies and their vessels, modern cruise liners and passenger ferries, warships and naval vessels, profiles of docks and harbours in the UK and around the world, and personal accounts of voyages on ships round the world.

In addition to the latest happenings in the shipping industry, the Ship of the Month feature goes behind the scenes on a significant ship to give readers an all-round insight into the world of ships and shipping. The original naval features, of which there are at least one every issue, are written by leading experts.

Ships Monthly

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