Subscribe
AboutShopFAQsLook inside

South East Farmer

Farming news for farmers, growers and allied traders in South East England.

South East Farmer has been published since 1982, South East Farmer is the region’s favourite farming magazine. 45,000 farmers, growers and allied traders read the magazine each month in the counties of Kent, Sussex, Essex, Surrey, Hampshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

Available in print and online, we proudly cover all types of farming in the area, with regular features on Arable, Fruit, Vegetables and Livestock, as well as covering newsworthy topics. We keep farmers informed on the latest industry trends and on matters they need to know. Popular monthly features include: Editor’s Farm Visit, Rural Property, Farm Construction, Legal Issues and Market Reports.

South East Farmer is published every month and has a cover price of £3.99

South East Farmer

This is a gift to start after Christmas
3 Year Subscription
36 issues / one off payment
£158.10
27% saving
£4.39 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
24 issues / one off payment
£111.60
22% saving
£4.65 an issue (incl. postage)

Annual Subscription
12 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£60.00
17% saving
£5.00 an issue (incl. postage)
12 Month Subscription
12 issues / one off payment
£62.00
14% saving
£5.17 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£3.99 an issue
£3.99
View all single issues


Single Issues
South East Farmer single issues
Merchandise
South East Farmer products
Guides & Specials
South East Farmer guides and specials
Books
South East Farmer books

Merchandise

> View All

Guides and Specials

> View All


Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



Look Inside