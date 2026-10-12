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Ford and Fordson Tractors

The number one magazine for Ford, Fordson and New Holland fans

The official magazine of the Ford & Fordson Association. Ford & Fordson Tractors magazine covers the early Fordsons to the last of the Fords, and the latest news with New Holland. Each issue of this quality glossy magazine is packed with reader stories, buyers’ guides, news, reports, technical advice and parts for sale.


The old Fordson and the Ford that followed were incredibly versatile tractors and were arguably converted by more specialist companies like County, Doe, Roadless and many others. We celebrate all this in our magazine with features on restorations, collections, recollections. Tractor collectors may also find that rare part or tractor for sale in our reader’s free ads.

Ford & Fordson Tractors magazine is published six times a year and has a cover price of £4.99. Subscribe now and save money on the retail price and get each issue delivered direct to your door.

Ford and Fordson Tractors

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