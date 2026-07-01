Magazine Trade Sales

Do you run an independent, specialist shop or pop-up stand?

If you do, then you could be making money by selling some of our specialist magazines.

We publish hundreds of specialist titles that encourage our enthusiastic readers to explore their passions and help them to buy with confidence.

Simply browse the shop to see our full range of publications.

If you are interested in either a one-off bulk sale, or a regular supply, then contact us today.

Selling online?

If you are a content creator, influencer, or website owner, then you could grow your online revenues by becoming an affiliate partner. As a Kelsey affiliate, you can earn commission on all sales that are generated by you. It is simple to join, and you can earn up to £20 per sale.

Find out more