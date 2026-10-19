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The Great Outdoors

The Great Outdoors is the UK's leading authority on hillwalking and backpacking for over 40 years.

The Great Outdoors magazine has been provided outdoor enthusiasts with ideas, inspiration and the best gear reviews in the industry for over 40 years.

Britain's original outdoor magazine is packed full of stunning photography, top class writing and brilliant walking and backpacking routes, along with authoritative gear reviews from the country's most experienced team of testers and essential skills advice from highly qualified outdoor instructors.

Great reasons to subscribe:

  • Receive every issue delivered to your door with free UK delivery 
  • Save money on the shop price
  • Never miss an issue

The Great Outdoors is published every month and has a cover price of £5.50

The Great Outdoors

This is a gift to start after Christmas

Annual Subscription
12 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments 

£51.99
33% saving
£4.33 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
36 issues one off payment
£158.99
32% saving
£4.42 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
24 issues one off payment
£108.99
30% saving
£4.54 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
6 issues / billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£27.99
28% saving
£4.67 an issue (incl. postage)
12 Month Subscription
12 issues one off payment
£58.99
24% saving
£4.92 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£5.50 an issue
£5.50
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Single Issues
The Great Outdoors single issues
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The Great Outdoors products
Guides & Specials
The Great Outdoors guides and specials
Books
The Great Outdoors books

Merchandise

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The Great Outdoors Binder
From £13.99
Regatta Blue Hoodie
From £10.00
Aquapac Small Trailproof Tote Bag Green
From £25.00
Aquapac Small Trailproof Tote Bag Blue
From £25.00

Guides and Specials

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100 Epic Adventures
From £9.99


Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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