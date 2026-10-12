Subscribe
AboutShopFAQsLook inside

Classic Porsche

The definitive celebration of Stuttgart’s air-cooled classics

Published by the same team that brings you the market-leading 911 & Porsche World magazine, Classic Porsche is the only magazine which exclusively covers air-cooled Porsches, from the earliest prototypes through five decades of stunning road and race cars. Every issue is packed full of showcase features focusing on standout examples from the Porsche back catalogue, as well as profiles and interviews with key Porsche personnel (including legendary racing drivers), rare archive photographs, event reports, owner stories, in-depth articles focusing on restorations, Porsche-specific technologies and much more.

Classic Porsche is brought to you by a team dedicated to the scene — all Porsche owners, drivers and enthusiasts, making Classic Porsche a must-have title for anyone who shares the same passion for this prestigious marque.

Guarantee your regular fix of air-cooled classics by subscribing to Classic Porsche and get each issue delivered direct to your door at a cost much lower than you’ll find on the newsstand. Classic Porsche is published nine times a year with a standard cover price of £6.99

Classic Porsche

This is a gift to start after Christmas

Annual Subscription
10 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£55.99
30% saving
£5.60 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
30 issues / one off payment
£169.99
29% saving
£5.67 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
20 issues / one off payment
£115.99
27% saving
£5.80 an issue (incl. postage)
12 Month Subscription
10 issues / one off payment
£62.99
21% saving
£6.30 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£6.99 an issue
£6.99
View all single issues


Single Issues
Classic Porsche single issues
Merchandise
Classic Porsche products
Guides & Specials
Classic Porsche guides and specials
Books
Classic Porsche books

Merchandise

> View All
Classic Porsche Magazine Binder
From £13.99

Guides and Specials

> View All
Porsche Air-Cooled Restomods
From £14.99
Porsche Modern Classics
From £9.99
Porsche Air-Cooled Classics
From £9.99
Porsche Restomods Volume 2
From £14.99


Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



Look Inside