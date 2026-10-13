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Trucking

Britain's best road-transport magazine

Read by all levels of the trucking industry, this magazine offers you a unique mix of news, features, commentary and road truck tests, bringing it's readers fantastic coverage of all things trucking and road haulage. Many of Trucking’s writers and photographers are professional truck drivers, so there’s plenty of reader involvement, combined with free legal advice, training and a popular letters page.

Trucking is published 13 times a year (every four weeks) and has a cover price of £4.99. Subscribe now and save money on the retail price and get each issue delivered direct to your door.

Trucking

This is a gift to start after Christmas
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Single Issues
Trucking single issues
Merchandise
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Guides & Specials
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Books
Trucking books

Merchandise

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Lorry Poster #10 - Scammell Montage
From £6.99
Lorry Poster #3 - ERF
From £6.99
Lorry Poster #20 - Loading a Dixon Bool Leyland
From £6.99
Lorry Poster #5 - Foden #1
From £6.99

Guides and Specials

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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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