Written for farmers and contractors by a dedicated team of professional journalists, profi delivers the hard business information today's tough farming environment demands.



Guarantee your copy every month with a subscription to profi and get each issue delivered direct to your door, whilst saving money on the shop price.



profi is published every four weeks (13 issues each year) with a cover price of £4.99.



The free copy of Farm Machinery is only available to UK subscribers.



View a sample issue of profi below...

