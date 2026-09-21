Psychologies September 2026 is a special September Reset issue focused on fresh starts, emotional wellbeing and personal growth. Features include psychiatrist Dr Sasha Hamdani on rejection sensitivity and ADHD, the psychology behind September’s powerful fresh-start effect, healthier relationships with money, overcoming procrastination, finding authenticity instead of living someone else’s version of happiness, and creating sustainable wellness habits. The issue also explores resilience, self-compassion, creativity, purpose, relationships and emotional balance.