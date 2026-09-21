This issue explores reinvention, emotional balance and the freedom to live more authentically. Podcaster Rosie Turner discusses coming out later in life, while experts reveal how hidden anxiety can appear as procrastination and overwhelm. Discover how the online “manosphere” is affecting men, why rejection can hurt so deeply and how nature may help you feel better quickly. Further features examine creative projects, working through summer, self-care, changing attitudes to beauty and the personal meaning of tattoos. A special section helps readers restore balance and celebrate everyday pleasures, while music journalling, nutritious recipes and the liberating joy of doing absolutely nothing offer practical inspiration.