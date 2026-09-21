This special issue explores adventure, possibility and the secret to a more relaxed life. Author Poppy Jamie explains how to rediscover everyday magic, while experts introduce the inner child that accompanies us on holiday and examine why happiness itself can sometimes trigger anxiety. Campaigner Ellie Middleton discusses AuDHD masking after diagnosis, and practical guidance helps reduce travel stress and resolve conflict between partners. A dedicated adventure dossier encourages readers to welcome novelty, challenge limiting fears and discover their personal exploration style. Further features investigate our attraction to the coast, the neuroscience of spontaneity, nourishing gut-friendly food and balancing motherhood with an ambitious career.