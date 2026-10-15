On-sale 23rd October 2026

Psychologies November 2026 focuses on reconnecting with purpose, energy and emotional wellbeing as winter approaches. Features include burnout expert Koya Webb on gentler living, why changing your mind can be a sign of growth, friendship grief, rediscovering passions, understanding cortisol, and exploring why many adults still feel like children inside. The issue also examines modern relationships, parenting, mental health, identity, joy, self-discovery and practical ways to nurture your inner spark during darker months.