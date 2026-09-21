Amateur Photographer Anniversary Printed Logo T-Shirt

Product
£19.99

More Information

Amateur Photogapher Anniversary Printed Logo T-Shirt

The 100% cotton* Jersey is an unusually hearty 185gsm** for substantial softness that provides quality and durability. The fabric is pre-washed, so it starts out fitting great and stays that way.


Features


100% cotton pre-shrunk jersey knit


Seamless twin needle 7/8" collar


Taped neck and shoulders


Twin needle sleeve and bottom hems


Quarter turned to eliminate centre crease



*Fabric


Black, White and Navy - 100% Cotton


Graphite Heather - 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester

 


**Weight


White 175gsm,


Colours 185gsm

 

Size

S

M

L

XL

2XL

3XL

Half chest (cm)

45.5

51

56

61

66

71

Body length (cm)

71

73.5

76

78.5

81.5

84

Sleeve length (cm)

38.5

42

45.5

49.5

53.5

57