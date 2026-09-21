Amateur Photographer - Ultimate Guide to Smartphone Photography

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Transform your smartphone photography!

In this packed guide, you’ll find everything you need to help you take better smartphone photographs. Whether you use iPhone or Android, there’s a plethora of practical help to ensure you are getting the most from your phone’s camera capabilities.

We cover genres such as landscape, portrait, street, macro and night photography; and editing advice using popular (often free!) apps. Plus you’ll discover advice on buying used phones. Your best photos start here