Amateur Photographer Anniversary Printed Logo Hoodie

Product
£44.99

More Information

Amateur Photographer Anniversary Printed Logo Hoodie

This comfortable, over-the-head style is a wardrobe essential for all hoodie lovers. Designed with a relaxed fit, and constructed from heavyweight soft-touch fabric to keep the wearer warm and snug, featuring flat chunky drawcords.

Fabric

70% Cotton, 30% Polyester

 

Weight

330gsm

 

Sizes

XS

S

M

L

XL

2XL

3XL

Chest to fit (inches)

34

36

40

44

48

52

56

Actual chest (cm)

49

52

56

60

64

68

72

Body Length (cm)

65

68

71

74

77

80

83

Sleeve Length (cm)

61.5

63

64.5

66

67.5

69

70.5