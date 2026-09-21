Amateur Photographer - Ultimate Guide to Portrait Photography

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Everyone is a portrait photographer these days, thanks to selfies and smartphones, but to do it properly is an entirely different matter. In this packed, 132-page guide, we cover all the essential skills involved in taking great people shots.

We reveal the best lenses to use, how to get your subject to relax and be themselves, and how to expand your creative repertoire with easy but effective studio lighting. Lots of pro portrait shooters share their tips and insights, and if you are interested in making money from your images, you’ll find masterclasses on wedding, maternity and boudoir photography. To ensure your portraits look their best, editing skills are also covered in-depth, along with more creative and experimental approaches.