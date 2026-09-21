Amateur Photographer: The Ultimate Guide to Nature Photography

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Nature is one of the most perennially popular subjects for photography, as wherever you are in the world, there is so much variety. Even if you live in a built-up area, there is usually a park or beauty spot within striking distance, and great shots are also to be had in your back garden. So in this packed bookazine, you will find a wide range of stimulating articles to help you make the most of nature. We cover landscape, wildlife and plants, macro and close-up and much more. You will find plenty of fresh creative approaches too, including flatlays, intentional camera movement and other techniques to help your nature images go from ‘good’ to ‘great.’ We’ve even got some tips from two well-established landscape photographers on how to make money from the genre – it’s tough, but it can be done.