Amateur Photographer - Ultimate Guide to Landscape Photography

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Landscapes remain a perennially popular subject for photography, with good reason. The landscape changes every day, with an endless variety of light and weather conditions, so even a well-known beauty spot can yield fresh and creative images. In this packed, 132 guide, we cover all the essentials of great landscape photography: choosing ideal locations, deciding on the best lenses and filters, and mastering the exposure and composition challenges involved in shooting scenics. You’ll also discover how to make the most of strong sunlight and get to grips with night and ‘starscape’ photography. Editing your landscapes is covered in-depth too, including black and white conversion and adding mood and drama to your shots. 